Silver Alert issued for missing Hamden man

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Hamden Police Department for a missing 71-year-old.

Felix Velasquez was reported missing on Tuesday. He is a Hispanic man, 5'1" with brown eyes, balding hair, mustache, and goatee.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black denim shorts with black thermo-style pants underneath.

Police say Velasquez suffers from dementia and was last seen in the area of Hobson Avenue. He is known to visit an acquaintance in the Meriden area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 203-230-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

