Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford man with dementia

HARTFORD, Conn — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night by Hartford Police for a missing man with dementia.
Jean Clemente,58, was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, brown turtleneck, and brown pants. He is a 5'6" Black man with brown eyes and is bald.
Police said Clemente left the Lorraine Manor Group home Thursday around 7:30 pm. According to police, Clemente suffers from dementia.
If you have any information on Clemente's whereabouts, please call Hartford police at 860-757-4236 or 860-757-4329.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.