Silver Alert issued for missing Hartford man with dementia

HARTFORD, Conn — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night by Hartford Police for a missing man with dementia.

Jean Clemente,58, was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, brown turtleneck, and brown pants. He is a 5'6" Black man with brown eyes and is bald.

Police said Clemente left the Lorraine Manor Group home Thursday around 7:30 pm. According to police, Clemente suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on Clemente's whereabouts, please call Hartford police at 860-757-4236 or 860-757-4329.