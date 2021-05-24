Silver Alert issued for missing man in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old man from Manchester who was last seen on May 24.
According to police, Warren Markham was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, tan shorts and a white bucket hat. He is 5'9", bald, with green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-645-5500.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.