Silver Alert issued for missing Stonington woman

The woman has been missing since Tuesday.

STONINGTON, Conn. — Police issued a silver for a missing 76-year-old woman Wednesday.

Evelina Gaccione was last seen on May 19. She is about five feet tall and weighs 118 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair.

She last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown sweater, and white sneakers.

Police and the local fire department were searching for Gaccione usine a drone and a boat in the water. A Connecticut State Police K9 was also called in to help search, police said. The search was called off Wednesday night but is expected to resume in the morning.

Anyone with information can call Stonington police at 860-599-4411.