Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury man

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a man Monday night, they were called to an address on Fourth Street on a report of a missing person.
The man was identified as Nathaniel Rogers, 49, and was last seen on the morning of July 4 when he left a group home to visit family.
Rogers is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6'2", 200 lbs and has a slim build. Police say Rogers is schizophrenia/paranoia and bipolar disorder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.