Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury man

Police say the man has schizophrenia/paranoia and bipolar disorder

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a man Monday night, they were called to an address on Fourth Street on a report of a missing person.

The man was identified as Nathaniel Rogers, 49, and was last seen on the morning of July 4 when he left a group home to visit family.

Rogers is a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6'2", 200 lbs and has a slim build. Police say Rogers is schizophrenia/paranoia and bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.