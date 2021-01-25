Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury woman

Police say she was last seen on January 24 after she was discharged from the hospital and did not return home.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Waterbury Monday.

Police say 33-year-old Tiffany Busch was discharged from Saint Mary's hospital on January 24 around 11:50 p.m. and left on foot. She did not return to her home. Officers conducted an extensive search but throughout Waterbury but could not find Busch.

Busch is 5'5", 250lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she has a mental disability that requires medication.