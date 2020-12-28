Silver Alert issued for two brothers under 2-years-old

Police say they are believed to be with their mother. Anyone with information is asked to call North Haven Police at 203-239-1616.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Silver Alerts have been issued for two missing brothers under 2-years-old Monday.

Police say 2-year-old Lucipher and 1-year-old Thor Guy are believed to with their mother, identified by Police as Brittany Young.

Both boys have blond/light hair. Officers are attempting to find the children and their mother to make sure everyone is safe and the kids have adequate care.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Haven Police at 203-239-1616.