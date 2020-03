The 81-year-old was last seen Tuesday

Watertown Police are looking for 81-year-old Lila Church.

She was last seen Tuesday (today). She's described as a white female with brown eyes and white hair. She's 5 feet 5 inches and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police said she may possibly operating a 2008 blue Honda CRV with a CT plate that reads "FLDW".