Silver Alert issued for young New London siblings

Gabrielle and her brother Emmanuelle went missing Monday.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy. Can you help find them?

According to a release, Gabrielle and her brother Emanuelle Brown, of New London has been missing since Monday.

Gabrielle is described as a black girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 2-feet-10 inches tall and and weighs 40 pounds.

Emanuelle is described as a black boy with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 2-feet-3-inches and weighs 30 pounds.

State Police say they were last seen with their mother, Gabrielle was wearing a pink coat.