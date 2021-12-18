Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old missing from New Britain

Nigeah Pinnock was last seen wearing a black jacket and red and black pajama bottoms.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain police have issued a silver alert for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

She is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is described to be 5.05-feet tall and weighs around 160 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nigeah Pinnock, contact New Britain police at 860-826-3000.

