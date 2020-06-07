West Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing 87-yr-old man

He was last seen wearing a cream colored polo shirt, light colored pants and possibly a Red Sox baseball cap.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 87-yr-old man.

Police said John Boswell, 87, was last seen Monday.



Boswell is White with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5'9" tall, 140 lbs.



He was last seen wearing a cream colored polo shirt, light colored pants and possibly a Red Sox baseball cap.

There was no picture of Boswell immediately available.