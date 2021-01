Officials say Michael Hicks, Jr. has been missing since December 27. He is a black boy with black hair and brown eyes, standing 3-feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.

SHELTON, Conn — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old from Shelton.

According to officials, Michael Hicks, Jr. has been missing since December 27.

He is described as a black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.