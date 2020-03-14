Silver Alert: Missing 81-year-old Hartford woman with dementia

Police are searching for Dorothy Patterson, 81. A silver alert was issued for her at around 2:00 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Hartford woman.

Dorothy Patterson was last seen Friday. The Silver Alert was issued at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Patterson has dementia, according to Hartford Police Detective Ivette Berrios.

Patterson has grey hair and brown eyes, according to the State Police missing person poster. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall. Police did not have a description of the clothing she was last seen wearing.

If you find Patterson you are urged to call Hartford Police immediately at (860) 757-4000, or you can call 9-1-1.