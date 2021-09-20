Putnam police issue Silver Alert for missing teen

Police said Alyssa Ferris, 13, has been missing since Sunday.

Police said Alyssa Ferris, 13, has been missing since Sunday. Police described her as white with blonde hair and she has blue eyes. Police said she is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 100 pounds.

Police did not have a clothing description to release.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

