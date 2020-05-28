Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury teen

WATERBURY, Conn — Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing 17-year-old.
According to a release, Waterbury officers were called to a Lincolndale Drive home shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a missing juvenile.
Officials identified her as Leila Hylton.
Leila was was last seen on Sunday, May 24 at approximately 12 p.m., police said.
She is described as a 5-foot-2 black female with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 100 pounds. Waterbury PD says they are unaware of any medical concerns.
A description of what she was wearing last was not available.
Anyone with information about Leila's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.