x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury teen

Leila Hylton was was last seen on Sunday, May 24 at approximately 12 p.m. She is 5'2" with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 100 pounds.
Credit: Waterbury Police
Leila Hylton

WATERBURY, Conn — Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday for a missing 17-year-old.

According to a release, Waterbury officers were called to a Lincolndale Drive home shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a missing juvenile.

Officials identified her as Leila Hylton.

Leila was was last seen on Sunday, May 24 at approximately 12 p.m., police said.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 black female with brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 100 pounds. Waterbury PD says they are unaware of any medical concerns.

A description of what she was wearing last was not available.

Anyone with information about Leila's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.