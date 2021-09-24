Silver Alert issued for missing Waterbury woman who was last seen Thursday morning

There is reason for concern as 42-year-old Maribel Sanchez has medical conditions that require medication, according to officials.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are searching for a woman they say was last seen Thursday morning.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 42-year-old Maribel Sanchez.

Waterbury PD responded to an Austin Road residence for the report of a missing person, and learned Sanchez went missing Thursday around 6 a.m.

She is described as a 5’3 Hispanic female with red hair and brown eyes, weighing 180 pounds.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a black shirt, black boots and black purse.

According to officials, there is reason for concern, as she has medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury PD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury PD dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

