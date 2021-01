Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

A silver alert has been issued for 18-year-old Brandon Jenkins out of New Haven.

Jenkins was last seen on December 20th.

He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches, weighing 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing glasses, black/grey jacket, and black boots.