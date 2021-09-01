Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from New London

The 11-year-old was last seen Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London officials have issued a Silver Alert for an 11-year-old last seen Wednesday.

Officials said Hunter Sarcone was last seen wearing a pink Disney pajama shirt. He is described as 5 feet tall weighing 90 pounds. He is white with brown eyes and black hair. No photo was available at this time.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Sarcone is asked to call the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

