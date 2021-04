Fagan was last seen on April 1st.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Edward "Ted" Fagan.

No clothing description was available. Fagan is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet and 9 inches and weighing about 160 pounds.

Fagan's family said he is driving a 2012 Silver Ford Fusion.