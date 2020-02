Police are looking for 14-year-old Alyana Dominguez

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Alyana Dominguez.

She was last seen on February 19th.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and stands at 5 feet 5 inches.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue denim jeans, and a gray/orange white foam sneakers.