Silver Alert issued for 2 missing children from Vernon

They were last seen Monday

Vernon police are looking for two missing children and have issued Silver Alerts.

The first child is 12-year-old Kiera Stratton-car who was last seen yesterday.

She's about 5 foot 2 inches and 110 pounds.

Her hair looks dark in the supplied picture but police said she has blonde hair.

The second child Vernon police are looking for is William Gauthier.

He's 13 years old and was also last seen yesterday.

He was last seen wearing a camo sweater and sneakers.

He's about 5 foot 6 inches and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Vernon PD at (860) 872-9126.