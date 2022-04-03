Vernon police search for missing mother and her two young children

Both children have not been seen since March 1, according to police.

VERNON, Conn. — Vernon police issued two Silver Alerts for two missing children last seen on Monday.

Police said 2-year-old Chloe Palmer and 4-year-old Tykeese Palmer may be in the company of their mother, 36-year-old Anjaknie Roundtree.

Roundtree was last seen on March 1 in the area of Grove St. in Vernon and seeking a ride to a hotel in Manchester, police said. The mother and her two children left the area on foot.

Police said Roundtree does not have a vehicle and uses public transportation to get around. She also uses a double stroller to transport her children.

Tykeese is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 40 pounds and standing at 3 feet, 6 inches tall.

Chloe is Black with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 25 pounds. Chloe is 2 feet 10 inches tall.

No clothing descriptions were available by police.

Police said Roundtree had previously gone to Virginia in February to apply for jobs.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tykeese and Chloe they're asked to call the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

