Silver alerts issued for 77-yr-old man, 12-yr-old boy

Police looking for 12-yr-old in Bridgeport and 77-yr-old in Manchester

HARTFORD, Conn — Police issued two separate Silver Alerts for a 77-yr-old man who was missing from Manchester and a 12-yr-old boy in Bridgport.

Alessio Ramierz, 12, was listed as missing in Bridgeport. He is Black, with black hair and eyes. He is 5'7" and 155 lbs. He as last seen wearing a royal blue hooded sweater with orange letters, blue jeans and black & white shoes.

Police did not release a photo of Ramirez.

Richard Vertefeuille, 77 was last seen in Manchester on Wednesday. He is White, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6 ft tall and 190 lbs.

He was last seen wearing mint green jacket, jeans & black shoes.