Silver Alerts issued for missing Waterbury teens believed to be together

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued Silver Alerts for two missing teens last seen Thursday night.
According to a release, officers responded to a Mark Lane home shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a missing juvenile.
14-year-old Craiyelle Cauley was last seen before leaving the house to walk her dog, police said.
Cauley is described as a 5’9” black female, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and wearing a black hoodie. The dog is a Chorkie breed.
Officials say she may be in the company of another missing teen, 15-year-old Joseph Breton.
Breton was last seen at his home during the late evening Wednesday October 28, according to police.
He is described as a 6’2” white male, weighing 300 pounds, with brown eyes and brown curly hair.
A description of what he was last seen wearing was not available.
Anyone with information about this missing persons case is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.