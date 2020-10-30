Silver Alerts issued for missing Waterbury teens believed to be together

Waterbury Police are looking for 14-year-old Craiyelle Cauley, who was last seen Thursday night and 15-year-old Joseph Breton, who was last seen Wednesday night.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued Silver Alerts for two missing teens last seen Thursday night.

According to a release, officers responded to a Mark Lane home shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a missing juvenile.

14-year-old Craiyelle Cauley was last seen before leaving the house to walk her dog, police said.

Cauley is described as a 5’9” black female, weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and wearing a black hoodie. The dog is a Chorkie breed.

Officials say she may be in the company of another missing teen, 15-year-old Joseph Breton.

Breton was last seen at his home during the late evening Wednesday October 28, according to police.

He is described as a 6’2” white male, weighing 300 pounds, with brown eyes and brown curly hair.

A description of what he was last seen wearing was not available.