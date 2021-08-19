Simone Biles, Team USA coming to Connecticut in November with 'Gold Over America' tour

Biles said the show embodies themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo, with hopes of inspiring the next generation of women and athletes.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Fresh off the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA are touring the U.S. this fall and is making a stop in Connecticut!

The most decorated gymnast of all time will be in Hartford on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Nov. 3. for her G.O.A.T. Gold Over America Tour.

The 35-city show kicks off in September and will feature Biles, along with teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner.

Biles said the show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which were on display in Tokyo, with hopes of inspiring the next generation of women and athletes.

A focal point of the tour: the importance of proper mental health.

“We wanted to make it as relatable as possible and let these kids know that we’ve been going through these things,” Biles said.

The 24-year-old opted out of five of the six finals in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. The “twisties,” as they're known within the gymnastics community, were back.

Nevertheless, she watched from the sidelines and cheered her Team USA teammates on before returning to the balance beam, an event she claimed bronze in.

“I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” said Biles. “I gave an outlet for athletes to speak up about their mental health and their well-being and learn that you can put yourself (as a person) first before the athlete.”

Fans have an opportunity to dance in the show finale with all the gymnasts by purchasing the Gold Squad Premium Upgrade.

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour wraps up in Boston on Nov. 7.

2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez and NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi will also be part of the tour.

Tickets are currently on sale.

To sign up for more information about VIP packages and a chance to participate in the show finale of the 'Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour,' click here.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.