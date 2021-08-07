Simsbury business cleans up following damaging thunderstorms

A tent the business relies on for their business was destroyed in the storms Wednesday.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Heavy rain and gusty winds ripped through Connecticut for a second day in a row yesterday, causing power outages and significant damages throughout the state.

Popover Bistro & Bakery in Simsbury Owner Pam Paydos woke up to text messages and pictures of her parking lot saying their tent blew over. She had no idea the extent of the damage until she got to work.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. It’s a lot” said Paydos. When she pulled into the parking lot and saw the FOX61 News team, she knew things must have been bad.

Her tent was destroyed. The winds and rain caved it in half with metal poles sunken feet into the ground. Tables were thrown feet from their origin, and plants & décor tipped over.

“This has doubled our capacity," said Paydos about the tent, "It fills up every weekend."

Paydos said they use their outdoor space for events like birthday parties, brunches, bridal showers, and other large-capacity events, and without these events, the business will be tight.

Luckily, around 10 a.m., Pam’s tent company showed up to start picking up the pieces.

They said the process could take several days, but they wanted to do everything they could to help get her business back as usual in a timely fashion.

