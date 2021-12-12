Two dead following shooting in Simsbury home; suspect located

Police said the suspect of the shooting has been located. There is no threat to the public.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Police in Simsbury responded Sunday afternoon to a deadly shooting that happened on Woodleigh Place in Weatogue.

Officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in a home on Woodleigh Place.

Police found a 57-year-old woman in the residence, she was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police also found a 59-year-old male found deceased inside the garage. There is no information at this time on their relation to each other.

An 18-year-old woman left the home to go to a neighbor's house after the incident.

"It's a tragic, tragic situation," Simsbury Police Dept. Deputy Chief Christopher Davis said in a news update Sunday evening.

SWAT responded to help police search for the suspect. Police said the suspect of the shooting has been located and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, according to police. Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad is assisting.

