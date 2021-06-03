Single car crash injures 2 in Ansonia

Video showed the car driving at a high rate of speed, rolling over through a fence and coming to rest by a house.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Ansonia Friday morning.

Police said that they were called to Platt Street on the report of a car striking a home.

Police said officers on the scene found a 2003 Hyundai Sonata that had driven off the road, rolled over once through the fence, and came to rest between a cement wall and another home.

Two people in the car, a 35-year-old woman from Ansonia and a 40-year-old man from New Haven were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

