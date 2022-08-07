Naugatuck Fire Department battles fire after single car crash

When they arrived, they found all the occupants out of the car, and the car in flames.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A single car crash knocked out power to some residents in Naugatuck.

According to the Naugatuck Fire Department, the fiery crash occurred on Andrew Mountain Rd.

When they arrived, they found all the occupants out of the car, and the car in flames.

The occupants were uninjured.

A utility pole was snapped in the accident. Wires were on the road and car.

Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched a little after 6PM to a single car collision involving a utility pole on... Posted by Naugatuck Fire Department on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Eversource was on scene and confirmed the lines were dead.

Due to no hydrants in the area, Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company and Quaker Farms Fire Company responded with two tankers.

Andrew Mountain Road between Yorktown and Dorman Dr is closed until pole and lines are replaced overnight.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.