Siri to the rescue in Guilford

"Please my husband’s falling into the sinkhole," the woman screamed during her 911 call.

GUILFORD, Conn. — Two police officers pulled a man in distress from the some rushing waters along Leete’s Island Rd. in Guilford Early Wednesday. However, technology may have truly saved the man’s life.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a Hartford couple, who goes crabbing along Leete's Island Road, ran into trouble right near a drain pipe, that transfers water between two marshes during tidal changes.

"Please my husband’s falling into the sinkhole," the woman screamed during her 911 call.

"At some point, he slipped off the rocks into the water," said Dep. Police Chief Warren "Butch" Hyatt. "The tide at that point was flowing out toward the ocean."

The iPhone of the woman, who was hanging on to her husband, was at least 20 feet away from her. So, she yelled for Siri to call 911, which worked.

"I’m gonna lose him," said the panicked woman. "No. Just keep holding on. Try to stay calm," said the dispatcher.

Several minutes later, police arrived, with rope.

"I’m gonna put this behind you, OK," said one of the responding officers. "Under your arms."

"In the last couple of years, we’ve had a couple of incidents like this, where someone has gone through the pipe or been stuck close to being trapped into it," said Assistant Fire Chief Michael Shove of the Guilford Fire Department.

"It’s all full of rocks on the inside," said Phil Camarota of East Haven, who was crabbing in the same spot Thursday. "It does have a heck of a current. The guy is really lucky."

That is a body of water that does not look threatening.

"I don’t think it gets over 6 feet in the middle in the back," said Andrew Cavalotta, of East Haven, who has crabbed in this same water for 35 years.

"That's usually 4, 5 feet deep."

"Let me give you the excess (rope)," one of the officers said on his body camera.

"He’s a big dude," the man's wife said. "You’ll need more than this out here."

"We’ve got people coming" the officer responded .

"Calm down, the husband told his wife. "You need to calm down. I got it."

The Guilford Fire Department dive team responded to a very tragic incident in neighboring Branford in 2017 when a young boy was killed after being sucked into a similar pipe.

"I want you to come up here. Grab my hand," said one of the officers to the wife, who had been clinging to her husband."