Sister accepts Jessica Edwards' degree from MCC

Edwards' body was found by police officers in East Hartford on May 21. Her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The sister of the late Jessica Edwards was able to accept a degree on Jessica's behalf Thursday.

Yanique Edwards met with Manchester Community College CEO Nicole Esposito and accepted Jessica's Respiratory Care degree.

According to MCC, Jessica was awarded the degree posthumously.

The school posted a picture of Jessica and another Yanique accepting the degree on its Facebook page.

After missing for over a week, officers found a body at the entrance to the Hockanum River Linear Park off of Chipper Drive in East Hartford on May 21. The body was soon identified as Edwards.

Edwards' husband Tahj Hutchinson was arrested in Manchester in connection with her death. He was charged with first-degree manslaughter and being held on a $1 million bond.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.