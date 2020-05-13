Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Facebook page growing by the minute

The female-only page is centered on making deliveries to surrounding neighbors or towns and bringing a sense of unexpected joy.

12 days ago and over 17,000 members and climbing the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine Hartford to Springfield and Surrounding” Facebook group is taking the internet by storm.

Admins Janice, Kendra, and Megan are three of eight admins that created and maintained the Facebook page.

The idea was adapted for CT when Janice saw a friend from a different state doing something similar. The goal to bring the community closer together “we realize everyone is in the same boat but everyone is weathering a different storm but it connects us to our neighbors” Janice went on to say “you don’t have to wine to be wined you can go enjoy the site and the positivity”

The eight women say it’s not about the size of the delivery but the excitement it can bring to someone else. Wine may be in the name but the deliveries can be anything from chocolate, to coffee to personalized t-shirts.