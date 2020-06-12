Sisters, ages 18 & 13, reported missing in Waterbury

Zayla and Aza left home on Friday afternoon and have not returned home.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have issued Silver Alerts for two teenaged sisters who left home on Friday and have not yet returned.

Police began investigating when they were called to an address on Waterville Street late on Saturday morning.

They learned that 13-year-old Zayla Hotard and 18-year-old Aza Butler-Wynn left their home on Friday, December 4th at approximately 2:30 p.m. and have not returned. Zayla and Aza are sisters and reside together; their mother filed the report with police.

Police searched the surrounding neighborhoods and checked locations that Zayla and Aza had been located on previous similar incidents. Police did not locate either sister or develop any additional leads.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Zayla Hotard or Aza Butler-Wynn is asked to contact the Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

Zayla Hotard is described as a 13-year-old white female standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.