Site picks Connecticut restaurant as top pizza nationwide

Great pizza? We’ve got it here in Connecticut!
TheDailyMeal.com is out with a list of 101 of the best places to get pizza in the country and Connecticut has six of them.
The Daily Meal said, “Pizza is a staple of American meals, which means it’s pretty easy to come across. It can sometimes feel like there is a pizzeria around every corner, but there’s just something about a great pizza.”
All of them are in New Haven or Fairfield county, and several of the top ranking ones are famous already.
The site took special care to highlight pizza places from all over and female and Black owned businesses. They focused on smaller restaurants and local favorites. They looked at Yelp and other review sites, and stories in local media in addition to suggestions from their readers.
#1 Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (New Haven)
#9 Sally’s Apizza (New Haven)
#16 Modern Apizza (New Haven)
#43 Colony Grill (Stamford)
#45 Zuppardi’s Apizza (West Haven )
#47 BAR (New Haven)