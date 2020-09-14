Site picks Connecticut restaurant as top pizza nationwide

Five other CT eateries chosen in top 101 list

Great pizza? We’ve got it here in Connecticut!

TheDailyMeal.com is out with a list of 101 of the best places to get pizza in the country and Connecticut has six of them.

The Daily Meal said, “Pizza is a staple of American meals, which means it’s pretty easy to come across. It can sometimes feel like there is a pizzeria around every corner, but there’s just something about a great pizza.”

All of them are in New Haven or Fairfield county, and several of the top ranking ones are famous already.