Six Flags New England closed Wednesday for storm damage cleanup

AGAWAM, Mass. — Officials say Six Flags New England will be closed Wednesday after strong thunderstorms rolled through the area and left damage.
Jennifer McGrath, a spokesperson for the theme park, said the closure will allow the team time to clean up from last night’s storm.
FOX61 has a crew headed to Agawam to gather more details.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.