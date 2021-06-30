x
Six Flags New England closed Wednesday for storm damage cleanup

A spokesperson for the theme park said the closure will allow the team time to clean up from last night’s storm.
Six Flags New England set to open Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. — Officials say Six Flags New England will be closed Wednesday after strong thunderstorms rolled through the area and left damage.

Jennifer McGrath, a spokesperson for the theme park, said the closure will allow the team time to clean up from last night’s storm.

FOX61 has a crew headed to Agawam to gather more details.

