Six Flags to give free tickets to guests who get COVID-19 vaccine at park's one-day clinic

AGAWAM, Mass. — Ready to return to the Thrill Capital of New England? There's an opportunity for you to head back to the park for free!

Six Flags New England announced Tuesday a partnership with Baystate Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those still looking to get a shot in the arm.

Officials said each person who receives the vaccine will also get two free tickets to Six Flags.

Tickets will be valid for any one day during the 2021 operating season.

“More and more people are recognizing that the vaccine is very safe and effective, “ said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center. “As we enter the summer months and as families resume their summer activities, such as going to the beach or to Six Flags New England, I can’t stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated.”

The no-cost COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in the park’s General Parking Lot on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guests are required to pre-register to secure an appointment. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.

For more information about Six Flag or the vaccine clinic, visit www.sixflags.com.

