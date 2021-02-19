Six Flags New England begins hiring for 2021 season

The 'Rapid Hiring Event' will take place from Friday, February 26 through February 28.

AGAWAM, Mass. — It's that time of year again! Six Flags New England is hiring for their 2021 season, this time taking a different approach due to the pandemic.

Job candidates will complete their interviews, assessment, and paperwork completely online. All interested applicants can apply here where they will be directed to the rapid and virtual hiring process.

Six Flags New England will be hiring for all positions, including rides, admissions, food service, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, cleanliness team, EMTs, security officers, entertainment, retail, and a variety of other positions.

Positions starting at $13.50/hr. with flexible schedules, and free park admission for team members and their friends

Comprehensive safety plan for the well-being of park guests and team members;

Paid virtual training initiatives;

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Six Flags New England is preparing to reopen to the public this spring pending Massachusetts reopening guidance.