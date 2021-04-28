Six Flags New England to open on May 14th

The park is implementing measures to keep guests safe while the pandemic continues.

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England has announced they will be opening for the season on May 14th.

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;

Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibit park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;

Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day.

Masks will be available for sale at the front gate for any guest without one;

Social Distancing

Easy to identify distance markers will be added in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail location, and dining queue lines;

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties;

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions;

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe gameplay while adhering to social distancing requirements;

Advanced security screenings will enable touchless bag checks;

Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least six feet; and

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements.

Extensive Sanitization and Disinfecting Protocols

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place;

Rides, restraints, and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day;

Team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points areas,

Restroom staff will be stationed to disinfect each stall and sink on a frequent basis;

Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks; and

All team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Modified menus will help facilitate touchless transactions;

Self-service buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food; and

Condiments, self-serve cutlery, and napkins will be provided to guests with their meals as required.

“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “Now more than ever families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun. The thrill is calling and our team is eager to welcome back our Members, Season Pass holders, and guests once again.'

All guests will need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve to manage attendance and stagger arrival times. This includes all Members, Season Pass holders and day-ticket holders.

