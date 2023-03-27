Six members and associates of an alleged gang in New Haven indicted for gun violence

The indictment alleges that the men have been connected to at least two murders and ten attempted murders since June of 2018.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Monday morning, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery was in New Haven, joined by other federal, state, and local members of law enforcement to announce an indictment charging six men with gang-related activity.

The men listed on the indictment are:

JAEDYN RIVERA, also known as “Jae Honcho,” 22

TYJON PRESTON, also known as “TJ,” 20

SAMUEL DOUGLAS, also known as “Blamm,” 24

QUAYMAR SUGGS, 19

KIVEON HYMAN, also known as “Tiny, ” 25

DONELL ALLICK, JR., also known as “D-Nice,” 24

All men have been charged with racketeering conspiracy. The indictment alleges that the men have been connected to at least two murders and ten attempted murders since June of 2018. They've also been accused of drug trafficking, among other offenses.

"I, and my law enforcement partners behind me, would rather not be here today," said Avery at the press conference on Monday. "Each of us would rather these young men had chosen a path that does not involve criminal prosecution."

The alleged gang members and associates are involved in a group called, "Exit 8", named after the geographic area off of Interstate 91. They also go by the nickname, "Honcho", named in honor of a former member in their group who was killed by a rival gang on Quinnipiac Ave in February of 2020. The supposed gang has been in existence for more than a decade.

"Gun violence will not be tolerated. The negative impact of gun violence in our cities is immeasurable," Avery said.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Exit 8 is one of the most dangerous groups in the area, with problems with several other gangs in the city as opposed to just one. This, especially after the death of Honcho.

"And then they carried that torch, unfortunately, the torch of violence to retaliate against their member," Jacobson said.

The group has been accused of trafficking drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base ("crack"), marijuana, and Percocet pills.

"We know that in New Haven, and in other cities in Connecticut, a very small number of young men involved in gang activity are responsible for a large percentage of the shootings and other violence that occur there," Avery said.

"Some people may not realize, but drug traffickers and violent street gangs work collaboratively. But what they don't realize also is that we, that the DEA, work collaboratively with all of our partners standing at this podium here today," said David Lanzoni, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA of Connecticut.

Police have had their eye on Exit 8, even connecting with them through a program called Project Longevity. They reached out to different members and encouraged them to choose a different path. That included Donell Allick Jr., who Chief Jacobson worked with when he was a Sgt.

"There was another case like this called the Red Side Guerilla Brims. This was a large case that linked 150 guns, gun trafficking from Portland, Maine back to New Haven. And we made numerous arrests but, those guns were also linked to murders and people were arrested for murder. One of the victims of that murder was Donell Allick Sr.," Jacobson said.

When police announced the indictment against his murder, Jacobson said that's when he first met his son, Donell Allick Jr., one of the men listed in this indictment.

"Every turn of his life, we've tried to help him, we've reached out. We've asked him if he wanted services," Jacobson said. "Unfortunately, he never took the services and he is where is now. But that to me is like, we failed that first part. But, in order to protect the city, we have to engage with the second part and charge him federally."

This indictment, police said, sends a message to those involved in gun violence.

"It's kind of a message, right. there's the potential for some of these guys to go to jail for 40 years. So the message is, don't pick up the guns," Jacobson said.

The things listed in the indictment are only allegations at this point. Police said there could be more charges and arrests in the future.

