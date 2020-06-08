Six towns east of Hartford call out Eversource for tropical storm response; "This is unacceptable"

Mayor Daniel Champagne of Vernon was one of the leaders calling for Eversource to act.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Multiple towns east of Hartford are calling out Eversource saying they failed in their response to the damage left behind Tropical Storm Isaias.

Off Middle Turnpike West in Manchester there are multiple areas were drivers had to avoided blocked off roads due to damage left behind by the storm.

Mayor Daniel Champagne of Vernon was one of the leaders calling for Eversource to act.

Mayor Champagne said, “We’re angry all of our communities prepared for this storm they called for winds up to 80 miles per hour Eversource should’ve been ready for this.”

Eversource’s outage map still has hundreds of thousands of people without power two days after the storm blasted the state like in Stafford who says Eversource’s response time was too slow that it could’ve endangered lives.

“Johnson Memorial Hospital was blocked for over eight hours on both sides we cannot respond to the hospital to bring emergency services in or out if we needed this is unacceptable,” said Jamess Desso who is the Emergence Management Director for Stafford.

Eversource already being criticized after people saw alarming bills in July.

The utility company says its working to fix the outages and clear downed trees and wires but ask for patience.

Some towns also say their residents don’t have running water due to being on a well system, but all say this could’ve been avoided.

“A year ago we had a special meeting so this would not happen and we were promised that we would have a representative from the power company come to our town and we haven’t had nobody personally it’s just zoom,” said Lori Spielman who is the First Selectwoman of Ellington.

In Vernon, Hercules Arnold Jr. says after witnessing the damage near his own property he understands the slow response time.

“I’m in between there was a lot of damage I mean they had a lot to do but I don’t know the details but I’m sure they’ll get it worked out,” said Arnold Jr.

Town officials disagree saying this is not the first storm, nor the last and there are no excuses.

“We’ve been through this before in there were lessons learned. I showed you this report, there was an investigation they were many after action reports locally and statewide but will you make this epic failure is that those recommendations were not followed,” said Michael Purcaro.