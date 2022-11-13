6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

One is from Greenwich, five are attending Yale.

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship.

According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.

In all 32 students from the United States were chosen, through a virtual process. Over 100 will be selected worldwide this year, including several who have attended American colleges and universities but who are not U.S. citizens and who have applied through their home country.

Here are the students with Connecticut connections with their biographies from the Rhodes site.

Sophie M. Huttner, Sarasota, is a Yale College senior majoring in Global Affairs. Much of her academic work and service activities have focused on issues of gender, violence and forced migration. She has worked for six years as a volunteer interpreter in Spanish and Portuguese for women escaping gender-based violence. She has also been active in community service in New Haven, and in political advocacy, with a particular focus on Latin America. Sophie was elected as a junior to Phi Beta Kappa and has career interests in immigration reform. Sophie will do the M.Sc. in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies at Oxford.

Henry Large, Washington, D.C., is a Yale College senior with dual majors in History and Spanish. Much of his academic and volunteer work is focused on issues related to Latin American migration crises. He has worked with at-risk youth in Guatemala, with the office of the Public Defender in San Diego, and did thesis research in Peru. Henry is captain of the Yale Rugby team, and after Oxford will be an officer in the Marine Corps. At Oxford, Henry will do the M.Phil. in Latin American Studies.

James “JT” A. Mullins, Hershey, is a senior at Yale College where he majors in Ethics, Politics and Economics. JT also completed Yale’s Directed Studies Program. He has been a scholar at the Institute for Responsible Citizenship, an intern with the Public Defender Service of Washington, D.C., as well as for the Center for Law and Social Policy, and was copresident and Solidarity Chair of Yale Black Men’s Union. JT is passionate about criminal justice reform and was coordinator of mentors for public school teachers in New Haven. JT will do the M.Sc. in Criminology and Criminal Justice at Oxford.

Ulystean Jonathan Oates, Knoxville, is a senior at Yale College, where he is majoring in Political Science. Jonathan’s academic work engages questions of democracy, justice, and equality, and he has completed recent internships in the office of Representative Jim Cooper and at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Jonathan has served in numerous positions in student government at Yale and received multiple campus awards in recognition of his leadership. At Oxford, Jonathan intends to do the M.Phil. in Politics.

Veer Sangha, Columbia, is a senior at Yale College with majors in Computer Science, Statistics and Data Science. He has excelled across multiple disciplines in his motivation to explore how artificial intelligence can revolutionize health care. He has four peer-reviewed journal articles, including a first author publication in Nature Communications, and a patent relating to hidden cardiovascular disease. Veer has also been active in the delivery of public health services, including hypertension screening. Veer will pursue a D.Phil. in Health Data Science at Oxford.

Margaret T. Williams, Greenwich, is a senior at the United States Military Academy where she majors in Economics. Margaret has won major awards in social sciences, economics and athletics, interned at the White House with the National Security Council, and is a research assistant at the Irregular Warfare Institute. She is a four-year varsity lacrosse player, and represented the United States at the Youth World Cup in soccer when she was 12. As an Army Engineer, she will conduct humanitarian aid in developing countries and following that hopes to help develop national security policy. At Oxford, Margaret plans to do the M.Sc. in Economics for Development.

