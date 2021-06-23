Sixth Hartford woman admits participation in costly Victoria’s Secret scheme

The conspiracy resulted in a loss of over $100,000 to L Brands, Victoria Secret's parent company

HARTFORD, Conn. — Six women pleaded guilty to involvement in a scheme meant to defraud Victoria’s Secret stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that 20-year-old Sharnice Jackson of Hartford is the sixth woman to plead guilty. She appeared in court by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall.

According to court documents, the scheme involved stealing thousands of dollars from L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret.

The women shoplifted merchandise from various Victoria’s Secret stores and then returned the stolen merchandise through a “No Original Receipt” return.

The return allowed them to obtain gift cards for Victoria’s Secret in the value of the stolen merchandise. This was referred to in court as the “Return Step.”

Next, the women would complete the “Redeem Step,” in which they used the gift cards at Victoria’s Secret stores to purchase items that slightly exceeded the value of the gift card. The excess amount was then charged to a debit card connected to one of the women.

That merchandise was then returned, with the refund for the entire amount valued over the price of the original merchandise credited to the woman’s debit card. This was referred to as the “Refund Step.”

According to the report, the scheme resulted in L Brands losing more than $100,000 between October 2018 and October 2019.

Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. This offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 17.

The other five defendants are also Hartford residents.

Shamonique Mackey, 22, Daijah Fagan, 21, Tamijah Hunter, 21, Leonna Jones, 22, and Imani Aitcheson,22, all previously pled guilty to the same charge and await sentencing.

A seventh defendant has been charged with involvement in this case and is awaiting trial.

