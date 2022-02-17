State police identify skeletal remains found on Harwinton/Northfield town line

The remains were found in the woods

HARWINTON, Conn. — Skeletal remains found in December have been identified as a woman with ties to the Waterbury area.

State Police said on December 19, 2021, they were called to a wooded area located off Campville Road, on the Harwinton/Litchfield town line, where skeletal remains were found.

The investigation was handled by the Western District Major Crime Squad.

Police said on Feb. 3, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that the remains had been positively identified through dental records as Brianna Beam, 20. Beam was known to have ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston and Bristol areas, as well as Rhode Island.

The investigation into this incident is open and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the lead investigator, Det. Mengacci, at (860)402-7608 or at michael.mengacci@ct.gov .

