Skeletal remains found in woods near Harwinton/Litchfield town line: CSP

Police said a person walking their dog made the discovery.

HARWINTON, Conn. — Skeletal remains were found Sunday in a wooded area near the Harwinton-Litchfield town line, state police announced Monday.

Troop L in Litchfield received a call just after 3 p.m. on Sunday from a person who said they found what they believed to be skeletal remains while walking their dog in the woods in the area of Campville Road. Campville Road crosses from Harwinton into the Northfield section of the town of Litchfield.

Troopers who responded to the scene said they found the remains about 100 feet from the roadway.

Western District Major Crimes detectives, State Police Search and Rescue and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to the scene to investigate.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and the skeletal remains were taken for further examination, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop L at 203-626-7900 and reference case number 2100521034.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.