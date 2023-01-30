6-year-old boy falls from ski lift at Ski Sundown

Officials said the child was awake and breathing when Life Star arrived at the ski mountain to take him to the hospital.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A 6-year-old boy is said to be recovering after falling more than 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown on Sunday.

Officials said the child was awake and breathing when Life Star arrived at the ski mountain to take him to the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the call. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available.

