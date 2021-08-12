Mindsets turn toward ski mountains as winter approaches

Ski mountains in CT and all over New England are prepared for another busy season, this time without as many COVID restrictions.

CORNWALL, Conn. — Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall is celebrating its 75th year, as well as the fact that there are fewer COVID-19 restrictions at the ski attraction than in 2020.

Cassie Schoenknecht, the Director of Operations at Mohawk said there is a lot of excitement surrounding the 2021 season, on the heels of last season’s attendance, which was strong.

Schoenknecht said, “Last year we were overwhelmed with the enthusiasm for outdoor sports, everyone was cooped up and wanted to get out.”

Schoenknecht added that there should be fewer COVID-19 hurdles for their guests to navigate this year. “We don’t have to manage capacity as much as we did last year but we still do have some obligations -- but we’re excited,” she said.

Further North, for Connecticut skiers who plan on taking a trip to Vermont, they should expect fewer restrictions as well. That is the hope for Vail Resorts, which owns popular ski resorts like Okemo, Stowe, and Mount Snow, as the new season starts.

“Last year, there were interstate travel regulations which prevented people from counties with certain infection rates from even coming to the state (Vermont) without doing a mandatory two-week quarantine. Those rules are not in effect this Winter, so it’s going to be much easier for customers from Connecticut to come on up to Vermont,” Adam White, the Senior Manager of Communications for Vail Resorts, said.

White added that as an avid skier, he looks forward to getting more people out to the mountains to enjoy the sport.

“Breathing new life into the sport is exactly what this industry needs,” White said.

To find out more about Mohawk Mountain, click here.

For ski conditions across the New England region, click here.

