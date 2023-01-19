Ski resorts in Connecticut close early as they get rained out

Many of the ski resorts have closed for the day Thursday or are shutting down trails for the weekend ahead.

The rain and warmer weather are dampening activity at skiing resorts in Connecticut, as many of them have closed for the day Thursday or are shutting down trails for the weekend ahead.

Ski Sundown in New Hartford closed Thursday due to the rain. They plan to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday. Any purchases made in advance for Thursday will be automatically refunded, according to Ski Sundown.

Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall will close early on Thursday at 4 p.m., also due to weather. They do plan to reopen Friday.

"We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to preserve mountain conditions," Mohawk Mountain said in its announcement.

Powder Ridge in Middlefield offers snow tubing, but tubing is closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the rain. The resort also offers skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking. The Fire at the Ridge restaurant will remain open for the weekend from noon to 10 p.m.

Ski Mount Southington has not announced any schedule changes as of Thursday afternoon.

