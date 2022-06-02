Slippery road conditions expected Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Connecticut.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday for parts of Connecticut and with the conditions, slippery road conditions are expected.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for some extra time to get to your destination as snow is expected to come down during Monday morning's commute.

While some residents we spoke with might not be looking forward to more wintry weather, the snow is expected to change to freezing rain as the day goes on.

"I'm done with this," Glastonbury resident Andrea Cowan said. "I'm ready for springtime. I'm ready to get back to gardening."

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Monday into Tuesday. Forecasters anticipate that roads that aren't treated could become icy.

"The worst part for me is having to walk the dog when it's icy and slippery outside," Julia Paul from Manchester said. "I feel pretty good driving."

The owner of Untouchable Towing in Middletown told FOX61 they get a lot of calls when conditions get slippery.

"Spin outs, going too fast, going off the road," said Charles Marano, owner of Untouchable Towing. "Into guard rails, over guard rails."

By now, you've heard it over and over, but they can't stress enough: slow down and be cautious while traveling.

Ultimately, Tow Driver Damian Pearo said, "Just stay off the roads. We see a lot of cars in the medians, people traveling too fast."

"Slow down and move over, give yourself time to go places, don't be in a rush," he added.

If you have to get out on the roads, keep in mind some safety tips from AAA:

-Leave at least three times more space than usual between your vehicle and the car in front of you.

-Don't use cruise control on slippery roads.

-Avoid slamming on the breaks if you skid. Take your foot off the accelerator and steer where you want to go.

Having good visibility is important during winter weather. Make sure you also check your wipers. Look for any gaps or areas that are worn down.

If you see streaking or smearing, this might be a good time to get them replaced.

