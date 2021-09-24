Mayor Bronin, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announce $1.1 million in grants for small businesses

Officials said this third round of small business emergency assistance funding will go to 153 small businesses in the capital city.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Help is coming to small businesses in the capital city that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Luke Bronin, along with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Friday that $1.1 million in grants will be going to 153 small businesses in Hartford.

It's part of the third round of the small business emergency assistance grant program. Approximately $750,000 will come from the City of Hartford, while $300,000 is from the Hartford Foundation.

Officials said more than 70% of the grants given in the first two rounds went to minority or women owned small businesses.

Mayor Bronin said small businesses in every part of the city employ residents and strengthen its neighborhoods, and officials are proud to provide these grants to businesses that have persevered through this incredibly challenging year.

“We started this grant program last year because we knew many of our smallest businesses were struggling to get access to the support they needed, and over the past year, we’ve been able to get more than three million dollars directly to hundreds of those businesses, the vast majority of which are owned by women and people of color," Bronin said.

ProStyle Barber Shop is one of this round's grantees. Owner, Rick Golding said he's proud to run a shop that serves the community, and they've worked hard to stay open during the pandemic.

“This grant will help us make ends meet so we can continue creating jobs and serving our clients," Golding said. "I want to thank the city for looking out for small neighborhood businesses like mine, and the Hartford Foundation for stepping up as well.”

Mayor Bronin said the city could not do this without the generous support of the Hartford Foundation.

Hartford Foundation President Jay Williams thanked Mayor Bronin, the City of Hartford, and Capital for Change for their partnership, expertise and incredibly hard work in implementing the past three rounds of the Small Business Emergency grant program.

“We know that many small businesses in Hartford continue to sustain large revenue losses due to the pandemic and the subsequent closures, decreased capacity and reduced traffic in the City," Williams said. “We also know that small businesses owned by women and people of color face particular challenges and often lack access to the capital they need to weather these challenges. While there are still many unknowns about the future of business as the pandemic continues- the Hartford Foundation will continue to find ways to support our vibrant and critical small business community- which we know is critical to an equitable recovery.”

According to a release, small businesses throughout Hartford have been awarded a total of $3 million over the last year.

