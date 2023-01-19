Small plane vanishes near Connecticut border

Authorities said the pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the Westchester County airport, but then went silent.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane vanished while approaching a suburban airport near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine trouble about a mile (1.6 km) from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.

The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles (63 km) north of JFK.

The plane was flying from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, with an unknown number of people aboard, Cory said.

Westchester police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said the pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport, but then went silent. That prompted a widespread search, including in Long Island Sound, where the Norwalk Police department was assisting.

“There’s a search underway to determine what happened with that aircraft,” he said later Thursday.

Emergency responders including Westchester police and firefighters were combing through nearby woods and a reservoir, O’Leary said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are to investigate the incident.

